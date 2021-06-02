The Summit at Brighton unveils new patio

COURTESY OF JEWISH SENIOR LIFE

The Summit at Brighton, 2000 Summit Circle Drive, recently unveiled a new patio that includes an outdoor space where residents can relax, dine and enjoy nature.

The grand opening commenced with remarks by Town Supervisor William Moehle, followed by a few words from Susan Bussey, senior vice president of housing at Jewish Senior Life.

“The new Summit Patio will provide our residents an outdoor space for them to connect with nature, socialize, dine and just relax and enjoy the environment,” Bussey said. “We have many residents who are avid gardeners, fitness focused and very in tune to the environment that will be taking advantage of this new space.

“When the pandemic hit, this outdoor space became even more important to the quality of life for our residents. It’s an extension of the indoor space at The Summit — providing residents more options for dining and activities, and more freedom and access to fresh air.”

The patio features enhanced landscaping with rocks, greenery and a grassy area that will be used for fitness activities like yoga and meditation, happy hours and live entertainment. There is an herb garden next to the new patio with larger garden boxes a few feet away. Ten large garden boxes are being used by residents who are members of the garden club.

At the heart of the new offering is a wood-fired pizza oven, as well as kosher and non-kosher grills. The outdoor space includes a large fire pit and outdoor space heaters for cooler weather. Tables with umbrellas and a shaded dining area shield residents from the sun on warmer days. The dining area can host about 40 people and overlooks a koi pond.

