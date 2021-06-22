Applicants sought for Budget Review Task Force

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

The town of Brighton is seeking applicants for membership on its Budget Review Task Force.

The task force is an ad hoc committee of volunteers appointed by the supervisor to advise the supervisor, Town Board and director of finance on budgetary and financial matters. Meetings are held at Town Hall, generally between June and October.

Applicants must be town residents with expertise or experience in financial matters and organizational management. Those interested in being interviewed for membership should submit a letter of interest and resume by July 7 to bridget.monroe@townofbrighton.org or Bridget Monroe, Office of the Town Supervisor, Town of Brighton, 2300 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, New York, 14618.