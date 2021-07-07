Brighton PD accepting feedback through CueHit

COURTESY OF BRIGHTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Brighton Police Department is utilizing CueHut to access citizen feedback in near real-time and learn in what areas it can improve its service to the community.

Officers are providing business and/or victim’s rights cards outfitted with a QR code to people they interact with after a 911 call or other types of interactions. This code directs users to a short survey asking about their satisfaction.

This tool cannot be used to report any type of emergency or criminal activity, or to make a formal complaint with the department. For information, call Chief David Catholdi at 585-784-5101.