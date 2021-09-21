Brighton returns to virtual meetings

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

Given the rise in COVID cases in Monroe County, Brighton Town Board meetings have returned to a virtual format through the end of the year.

The Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Board will follow suit, starting with their next meetings on Oct. 6 and 20, respectively. The public can access the meetings via video conferencing. Links to join the meetings are available at townofbrighton.org.

Town Board meetings will continue to be aired on cable channel 1303 and live streamed on the town’s YouTube channel. Town Hall remains open with masking and distancing requirements in place, although the public is encouraged to conduct their business by phone or online.