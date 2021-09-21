Pittsford Rotary announces 1st food drive of the season

COURTESY OF ROTARY CLUB OF PITTSFORD

The Rotary Club of Pittsford will hold its first drive-thru food drive of the season from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 2 in the bus loop of Pittsford Sutherland High School, 55 Sutherland St.

These drives will be held on the first Saturdays of the month through next spring. Donations from the Oct. 2 event will go to Pittsford Food Cupboard and Catholic Family Services’ Refugee Resettlement Office.

“Our monthly food drives were very successful last year and we’re continuing them to fulfill a need in our community,” said Dave Irwin, president of Pittsford Rotary. “We’re moving the location this year from the Community Center to the Sutherland bus loop, where it’s a little easier for donors to stop by.”

Pittsford Food Cupboard needs collard greens, spinach, beets, olives, lima beans, yellow waxed beans, mushrooms, coffee, cereal, tomato products (crushed, whole or pureed), mandarin oranges (canned), Spam, sardines, clams, anchovies and corned beef hash, along with cleaning supplies and personal items such as shampoo, conditioner, body wash and body lotion.

The Refugee Resettlement Office needs basmati rice, as well as cleaning sprays/disinfectant wipes, laundry detergents, paper towels, toilet paper, hand soap, dish soap, baby diapers of any size, baby wipes, sponges, garbage bags, body wash, toothbrushes, toothpaste and pillows.

Rotarians will collect items, rain or shine. They will take precautionary measures such as face coverings, gloves and social distancing. Visit pittsfordrotaryclub.org for information.