Brighton Recreation seeking community input

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

The town of Brighton is conducting a Community and Recreation Center Feasibility Study to assess residents’ need and desire for a facility that could expand existing activities and offer a broader range of new programs.

The town wants to hear residents’ and business owners’ thoughts on various facility and programming options, including building or renovating a new facility or providing services through partnerships with private facilities.

“The town of Brighton is a healthy, diverse and vibrant community that continues to grow,” Supervisor William Moehle said. “As the community thrives and changes, it is important to evaluate the recreation needs of all our residents so we can grow together. The study and accompanying survey will provide us with vital information and insight regarding our community’s recreation needs.”

Visit bit.ly/3m5re8A to take the survey.