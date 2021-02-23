Fairport recognized for Canal Gateway Project

The Genesee Valley Branch of the American Public Works Association presented the 2020 Project of the Year Award to the village of Fairport for its Bicentennial Canal Gateway Project.

Fairport was recognized in the small cities/rural communities category for structures projects.

The Project of the Year Award was established to promote excellence in demonstrating creativity, ingenuity and efficiency in the delivery of public works projects that have a profound impact on the community.

The Canal Gateway Project, completed last September, enhances connectivity to the Main Street corridor. It added recreational opportunities and improved access to the Erie Canal with an observation deck, boat dock and kayak launch.

A commemorative timeline, incorporated in the walkway design, documents the connection between the village’s growth and the development of the Canal.

The New York State Canal Corporation supported the project with a $150,000 grant secured through the Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council. Additional funding was provided by the Erie Canalway Heritage Corridor and Fairport Industrial Development Agency.