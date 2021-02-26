EV charging station installed in Fairport

New York state recently unveiled a fast-charging station for electric vehicles in the village of Fairport, the first in Monroe County.

The 175kW hub at Fairport Village Landing is the sixth station completed as part of a statewide EVolve NY charging network being installed along key travel corridors and in urban areas to encourage travelers to drive EVs.

Fairport was designated New York Power Authority’s first EVolve NY Electric Vehicle Accelerator Community last year in recognition of its efforts to accelerate the adoption of EVs, and foster a community and culture that supports zero-emission vehicles. With 14 EVs in its municipal utility fleet and various EV technology pilot projects underway, the village is an early adopter of electric and hybrid vehicles.

The village is collaborating with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority and Electric Power Research Institute to install 50 home charging stations and 28 Level 2 public chargers elsewhere in the community. A community engagement and education program will be expanded in 2021 to offer events like ride and drive opportunities, charger demonstrations, outreach through schools, forums for public comments and engagement with local business and community leaders.

“The village of Fairport is so proud to have a long and advantageous partnership with the New York Power Authority,” Mayor Julie Domaratz said. “This latest endeavor continues to promote our mutual interest by providing green infrastructure for use by all consumers as we progress electric vehicle usage into our daily lives.

“As an EV model community, Fairport now has two state-of-the-art DC fast-charging electric vehicle stations to complement the 26 Level 2 stations currently in use by our community. The offering of this service will promote future green investment, and permit electric vehicle owners to visit Fairport and all it has to offer. Fairport is committed to converting its entire vehicle fleet to electric and we are well on our way.”

The new installation complements the “Make Ready” program, which will use funding from investor-owned utilities to add more EV charging stations that will be built in key locations to support expanded EV use with a goal of deploying more than 50,000 chargers by 2025. Such electrification efforts, in collaboration with NYSERDA and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, will help the state reach its clean energy goals outlined in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which was signed into law in 2019.

By the end of 2021, EVolve NY’s network will include up to 150 chargers at 50 locations along major transportation corridors, as well as in key urban locations from Buffalo to New York City.