Fairport seeking input on comprehensive plan

The Fairport Village Comprehensive Planning Committee will host open house meetings from 6 to 8 p.m. March 18 and 24 via Zoom.

The comprehensive plan documents a community’s goals and objectives, provides a blueprint for future land use, and serves as the basis for zoning, subdivision and land use codes. The committee is working with SWBR and Highland Planning to collect information and develop a long-term strategy.

These meetings will exhibit findings of the group and provide information about plans for the village’s future. The purpose of the public meeting is to gain additional input from residents and stakeholders as to what should be included in the plan update. The goal is to officially adopt the update this year.

The meetings will consist of a presentation with information and exhibits, and offer an opportunity for feedback and questions, including an online poll. Committee members will be present to answer questions and provide additional information.

Visit village.fairport.ny.us to make a reservation and receive a link to one of the sessions. For other questions, call 585-421-3208 or email dlf@fairportny.com.