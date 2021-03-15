Perinton CED helping with home projects

The Perinton Code Enforcement and Development Department encourages anyone thinking of building a shed, deck, fence, finished basement or another project this spring and summer to start planning now.

CED staff can determine if an outside project meets the zoning for the neighborhood. Some scenarios required a trip to the Zoning Board of Appeals.

Building permit applications are reviewed by CED, usually in about a week, but that time increases as spring approaches. Most permits are valid for six months. Building inspectors can help ensure the project complies with building and zoning code.

CED will issue a certificate of compliance or occupancy once the project is finished. The town will maintain permit records for the entire life of the property.

Visit perinton.org for information on contractors, building requirements and other information. Inspectors are available to answer questions.