Children’s book highlights sites around Fairport

Geneseo author Colleen Venturino recently published “Hello, Fairport” with illustrator Lea Embeli.

The children’s picture book follows a young boy as he explores sites around the village. These include the Lift Bridge, Village Hall, Erie Canal and Potter Memorial. Embeli used photos and detailed descriptions provided by Venturino to create the illustrations.

The back of the book reads: “Fairport, New York, is known as the ‘Crown Jewel of the Erie Canal’ and is a very desirable place to call home. Its front-porch friendliness, local pride and historic Erie Canal location make Fairport a cherished hometown for residents and an alluring place for visitors. Read this book with your young ones and explore charming everyday scenes in Fairport. Together, you will create lasting memories of this endearing and beloved village.”

Venturino was urged by Fairport friends to write “Hello, Fairport” after the success of her first book, “Hello, Geneseo,” which was created as a surprise birthday gift for her grandson.

Books are available online and locally at Main Street Mercantile, 62 N. Main St., Fairport.