FIRE CALLS: Bushnell’s Basin

Monroe County Post

The Bushnell’s Basin Fire Department responded to 29 calls for assistance in February 2021.

Feb. 1: Natural gas incident on Chipping Ridge.

Feb. 2: Motor vehicle accident on Broken Hill Road and motor vehicle accident with injuries on Interstate 490 westbound.

Feb. 3: Assist resident on Pittsford-Victor Road and emergency medical services on Little Brook Drive.

Feb. 6: Motor vehicle accident requiring extrication on Moseley Road.

Feb. 9: Motor vehicle accident on Pittsford-Victor Road and fill-in at Fishers Fire Department while they handled a working fire.

Feb. 10: Motor vehicle accident on Ayrault Road.

Feb. 12: Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Kreag Road.

Feb. 13: Chimney fire on Otterden Lane and motor vehicle accident on state Route 96 at Thornell Road.

Feb. 15: Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 490 westbound and automatic alarm on Moseley Road.

Feb. 17: Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 490 westbound.

Feb. 19: Emergency medical services on Oakwood Lane.

Feb. 20: Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 490 eastbound and motor vehicle accident on I-490 westbound.

Feb. 21: Automatic alarm on Chillon Court and motor vehicle accident on Interstate 490 westbound.

Feb. 22: Overheated motor in maintenance room on Ayrault Road and automatic alarm on Great Oak Lane.

Feb. 23: Emergency medical services on Sully’s Trail.

Feb. 24: Basement fire on Falcon Trail and automatic alarm on Ayrault Road.

Feb. 25: Fill-in at Brighton Fire Department while they handled a working fire.

Feb. 26: Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 490 westbound and motor vehicle accident on Interstate 490 eastbound.