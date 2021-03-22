Fairport-Perinton Chamber presents annual report

The events of this past year did not stop those interested in doing business in Fairport, Perinton, Egypt and Bushnell’s Basin from gathering for the annual State of the Town, Village and Schools. It was held via Zoom with close to 60 in attendance.

Two themes were reinforced by Fairport Mayor Julie Domaratz, Perinton Supervisor Ciaran Hanna and Superintendent Brett Provenzano: collaboration and development.

Attendees heard stories of cross-collaboration from the town of Perinton, village of Fairport and Fairport Central School District presentations at the annual Fairport-Perinton Chamber of Commerce event.

The school district worked with the Perinton Community Center to establish a RecZone as a resource for working parents managing the hybrid school model and opening town facilities to teams/clubs when the school recreation spaces were not available.

Officers from the Fairport Police Department worked with their staff to keep students safe and fed during this COVID year. The town collaborated with the Perinton Food Shelf to establish a 24/7 outdoor food donation station at Town Hall, and town employees delivered food.

Development news was shared with some firsts. Hanna announced the Uniland Development’s Glen at Perinton Hills as the first mixed-use property in Perinton, which already has a 90% occupancy rate. Domaratz announced the completion of the train viewing platform off of Liftbridge Lane. Provenzano spoke of serving students through virtual and hybrid instructional models, enabling technology to stretch across classrooms and virtual learning environments, and celebrating graduates in new ways.

In 2021, the village will see completion of the Northwest Bank Canal Project and Liftbridge repair, continue the Front Porch Grant program, explore neighborhood and centralized composting, and add additional electric car charging stations in Perinton. The school district will evaluate construction bids in support of a voter-approved 2019 capital project. The town is awaiting the 120 multi-family unit Parker Place, additional family home sites at Homestead on Kreag (Riedman project) and Whitney East (Aristo project), and supporting residents and businesses through job fairs and pop-up shops.

These accomplishments and future plans were made while investing in and accommodating the changes needed due to COVID-19, finding new ways to stay connected, keeping communication flowing, delivering vital public services, planning for the future while involving the community and completing needed maintenance to better the infrastructure.

Provenzano asked district residents to vote on May 18. The 2021-22 school budget aims to maximize resources in the support of educational programming; diversity, equity and inclusion; instructional technology; and facilities planning, while implementing efficiencies for cost containment.