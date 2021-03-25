Scouts to hold drive-thru food collection

Four Fairport BSA troops will hold a drive-thru food collection from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 10 in support of the Perinton Food Shelf to address financial hardships and food insecurity stemming from the pandemic.

Donations will be collected at Eagle Vale Golf Club, 4344 Fairport Nine Mile Point Road, and the Perinton Community Center, 1350 Turk Hill Road. Scouts from troops 207, 208, 209 and 2019 will retrieve donations in the parking lots.

Needed items include canned meats, fruits and tomato products, prepared foods such as chili and stew, boxed potatoes, rice mixes, baking supplies, instant oatmeal, pancake mix and syrup, condiments, personal items, cleaning supplies, paper products and detergents.

Call 585-899-0391 or visit perintonfoodshelf.org for information.