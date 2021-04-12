Perinton releases plan to control landfill odor

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

The draft host community agreement for High Acres Landfill is complete and available for public comment, announced Perinton Supervisor Ciaran Hanna.

The HCA describes the benefits provided to the town and its residents for hosting a portion of High Acres, as well as an eight-point plan to mitigate and control landfill odors. While feedback is collected from residents on the new HCA, the town will start negotiating with Waste Management to secure these benefits and protections for years to come.

“High Acres Landfill has existed in Perinton for 50 years. Since becoming town supervisor in 2018, I’ve looked at every aspect of the current landfill agreement with a fresh take,” Hanna said. “We are delivering a completely revamped HCA that will not only secure benefits for our residents, but also incorporate new protections and enhanced accountability in ways our community has never seen before. This includes new restrictions on rail waste coming from the five boroughs of New York City to High Acres Landfill. These new rail restrictions have never been attempted in the HCA before, but it is a top priority of mine.”

The eight-point plan focuses on improvements to the general operation and maintenance of the landfill, enhanced monitoring and reporting, continued and improved information sharing, the creation of a new odor verification program, an upgraded odor notification program, odor event accountability, new restrictions on rail operations and additional restrictions on waste in accordance with the Waste Characterization Study, which was commissioned by Perinton and the state Department of Environmental Conservation in 2018 to evaluate all types of waste and transport methods.

The study identified bio-solids as a highly odorous waste stream. The town partnered with Monroe County and Waste Management to help mitigate odor issues by reducing the total amount of bio-solids coming into High Acres from the VanLare Wastewater Treatment Plant.

More restrictions will be placed on the age of waste brought to the landfill. Perinton will work with Waste Management to restrict when municipal solid waste is considered aged through agreed-upon time limits. This restriction also would apply to rail waste coming from New York City.

“The increase in out-of-town garbage coming to High Acres over the last several years is well-documented,” County Executive Adam Bello said. “Under this new HCA, trash coming from New York City will be significantly reduced, and there will be greater communication and protections for residents and homeowners of the Perinton community. These efforts are a step in the right direction and will make a difference for those who reside near the landfill. I want to thank all of the Perinton and Fairport residents who have continued to advocate for change at High Acres, putting this issue at the forefront.”

The HCA includes opportunities to increase the community value of High Acres, such as continuing the residential drop-off program, creating a citizens advisory group, establishing a property value protection program and increasing royalties to benefit taxpayers.

Another priority is a renewed focus on environmental sustainability. The town is looking to partner with Waste Management for a residential organics composting pilot program, which could help divert waste from the landfill. The HCA includes Waste Management’s commitment to recycling residential leaf and yard debris into free wood mulch and compost provided to residents. Other goals include continuing free curbside recycling for all town and village residents, as well as the Waste to Energy program.

Residents can visit perinton.org to review the HCA and submit written comments by May 3.

“With enhanced accountability, added protections, increased community value and a renewed focus on environmental sustainability, this new HCA is a fresh and innovative take on the benefits provided to our residents,” Hanna said. “We want your engagement and feedback to ensure this agreement will benefit and protect our residents for years to come.”