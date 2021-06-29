Fairport BSA Troop 208 celebrates new Eagle Scouts

COURTESY OF SCOUTS BSA TROOP 208

Scouts BSA Troop 208 in Fairport, members of the Seneca Waterways Council Boy Scouts of America, recently honored 13 members who earned their Eagle Scout rank with a Court of Honor ceremony at the White Brook Nature Center.

The Court of Honor is the ceremonial presentation of the Eagle Scout Award to each new Eagle Scout in the troop. Scouts attend with their families and mothers receive a pin to attach to their son’s uniform shirt. Troop 208’s ceremony included guest speaker Michael Kilian, editor at the Democrat and Chronicle. Kilian earned his Eagle rank as a member of Troop 208 and his son is an Eagle Scout.

Earning their Eagle Scout awards were Jack Bailey, 18; Tyler Brown, 18; Cameron Cannioto, 18; Collin Granville, 18; Cadin Hickey, 19; Ben Jacobson, 16; RJ Jacobson, 18; Trevor Kaiser, 18; Quinn Mooney, 20; Reed Mooney, 18; Alex Pelletier, 18; Bryan Webb, 16; and Douglas Webb, 17.

To earn this rank, Scouts must complete 21 merit badges, full requirements in the areas of leadership, service and outdoor skills. About 5% of Scouts nationwide achieve this rank. In 2019, Boy Scouts welcomed girls into its program for youth ages 11-17, enabling them to earn awards, complete merit badges, advance in rank and become Eagle Scouts.

Several Fairport Scouts joined generations of Eagle Scouts. Ben and RJ Jacobson’s grandfather earned his rank at 14 years old from Troop 207 in 1942. Bryan and Douglas Webb’s great-uncle is an Eagle Scout, as is Quinn and Reed Mooney’s uncle. Brown carries on the legacy started by his brother, Jared, also from Troop 208. Cannioto’s family of Eagle Scouts include a great-uncle and two uncles. Granville shares the honor with his father.