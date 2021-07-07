Fairport Baptist Homes, Friendly Senior Living for partnership

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

Fairport Baptist Homes and Friendly Senior Living are forming an affiliated partnership.

“Our complementary cultures and shared commitment to customer satisfaction and operational excellence will enhance our ability to meet the ever-growing and evolving needs and expectations of seniors in the Rochester community,” said Thomas Poelma, president and CEO of Fairport Baptist Homes.

Each nonprofit, mission-driven organization will maintain its individual identity while joining forces to maximize the advantages of a larger affiliated entity. For example, the partnership presents opportunities to leverage economies of scale, reach new markets, expand the spectrum of services offered, and increase employee recruitment and retention.

“As highly regarded, trusted providers of an array of housing, services and care options for older adults, we embrace this opportunity to work together to enhance and improve the lives of our residents and employees,” said Glen Cooper, president and CEO of Friendly Senior Living. “We look forward to being better together.”

Poelma will retire at the end of the year after 35 years of service. Cooper will become president and CEO of the new parent corporation and both entities.