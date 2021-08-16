ER Chamber presents annual scholarship

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

Max Wagner, East Rochester High School Class of 2021, received this year’s East Rochester Chamber of Commerce scholarship.

This $1,500 prize annually goes to an ERHS senior who demonstrates strong leadership skills, an understanding of the geographic dynamics between ER's residential and commercial districts, and a positive outlook on the economic advancement of ER as a thriving business community.

Selection also is based on academic performance, extracurricular and community activities, two letters of recommendation and an essay on “Rebranding ER’s Image for 2022.”

Wagner plans to major in business administration in information systems at Florida International University, and pursue a career that involves technology and business in the workplace.

Wagner was named to the National Honor Society, served on the yearbook committee and as Student Council vice president, and played varsity tennis. He was captain of the 2020-21 Section V champion Bombers varsity team and an assistant coach with his family's Wagner Soccer Academy. He studied futsal, a version of soccer played indoors on a hard court, and capoeira, a Brazilian martial art that incorporates dance and acrobatics.

He and his family launched a soccer initiative in Brazil, through which he led immersive cultural programs and taught English and math to kids.

“Max consistently impresses me with his enthusiasm, diligence, intelligence and positive attitude in the classroom,” English teacher Lisa Cook wrote in her letter of recommendation. “He also has a healthy sense of himself, and is very respectful to students and adults alike. I believe Max will stand up very well to the rigors of life. He's very likeable and capable — a combination of assets that will help him succeed in and outside the classroom."