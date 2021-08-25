FLDC expands reimbursement grant program

COURTESY OF FAIRPORT LOCAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

To date, the Fairport Local Development Corporation’s Local Investments for Fairport's Transformation program has distributed $80,000 in grants to more than 40 village businesses for pandemic-related expenses.

The LIFT program expanded to help owners of commercial properties or business owners make improvements that enhance the attractiveness of the village’s commercial corridor.

An additional $70,000 is committed to the new Sign, Façade and Street Frontage grant program. Grants up to $10,000 will provide reimbursement for costs related to signage, awning, façade or street frontage improvements.

Visit fairportoced.org for information.