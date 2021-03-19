New IEC Electronics facility coming to Chili

Wayne County-based IEC Electronics Corp. is expanding its operations by purchasing and renovating an 86,000 square foot facility at 50 Jetview Drive in the town of Chili, creating 150 new full-time jobs.

“This significant investment by IEC shows Monroe County is competitive on a national stage and continues to attract interest from manufacturers and other businesses due, in no small part, to our highly skilled and expert workforce,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said.

IEC recently received approval for sales tax and mortgage recording tax exemptions from the County of Monroe Industrial Development Agency for this project.

“We are very excited about the acquisition of an additional facility in Monroe County,” said Jeffrey Schlarbaum, IEC president and CEO. “This location will serve to consolidate our specialty metals operation, along with an expanded electronic assembly operation. We believe this facility will provide the ideal footprint and location to support our growing customer demand and, more importantly, provide us access to a larger pool of qualified resources to support what we believe will be ongoing double-digit organic growth.”

IEC provides advanced electronic manufacturing services to technology companies that produce products in the aerospace, defense, industrial and medical sectors. The company considered many locations, but opted to expand its footprint in the Rochester region. This new facility will complement IEC’s new headquarters in Newark.

Renovations are underway and business operations are expected to start by July. Career fairs and hiring events are expected to occur in April and May.