Masks donated to Gates Volunteer Ambulance

Wegmans recently donated 110, N100 reusable respirator masks to help Gates Volunteer Ambulance Services Inc. update and expand its personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

GVAS has had to send out the N95 disposable masks to be cleaned due to a worldwide shortage of PPE supplies and the frequency of usage on a daily basis. According to Assistant Chief Dan DiSalvo, “each person working a 12-hour day will use seven to eight masks.”

The N100 respirators provide a better level of protection than the traditional N95 model and reduce the dependence on the difficult-to-purchase disposable masks. Each member will be assigned their own mask that they can clean and maintain. It provides the user with an effective seal and allows repeated use.

“GVAS could not move to this improved level of protection on our own without assistance,” DiSalvo said. “With Wegmans support, we can deliver the best care possible and ensure our providers are as safe as possible doing so.”