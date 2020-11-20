Greece Town Board approves 2021 budget

Supervisor Bill Reilich and the Greece Town Board passed a 2021 budget that includes another tax decrease and shows a decrease in the overall size of the town budget.

The tax rate for 2020 was $6.2246 per $1,000 of assessed value. The 2021 adopted budget is estimated at $6.16 per $1,000 of assessed value, a decrease of nearly 6-1/2 cents.

The newly adopted budget is nearly $1 million below the tax cap, includes no borrowing and retires debt of nearly $3 million. It includes the 100% cash payment toward the new children’s library expansion, which is on track to open in mid-2021, and the new ice rink.