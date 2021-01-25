Drew Forsythe sworn in as police chief

The Greece Town Board recently held an oath of office ceremony for incoming police Chief Andrew “Drew” Forsythe.

Joining Supervisor Bill Reilich and Forsythe for the ceremony were family members and council members Mike Barry, Mike Bloomer, Diana Christodaro and Bill Murphy.

Forsythe most recently was deputy chief of operations and special services for the Greece Police Department, second-in-command of a $17 million organization with 120 employees.

Forsythe was undersheriff of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, where he was a member from 1991 to 2017. In this position, he oversaw daily operations, four bureaus and 1,100 employees while handling a $150 million budget. Forsythe also was chief deputy of the Police Bureau, captain of Zone C and criminal investigation services, and unit commander of the Internal Affairs Unit.

“Drew’s experience with strategic partnerships, program development, tactical deployment, program innovation and community relations will all be valuable tools that he will bring to the table as the next chief of police in the town of Greece,” Reilich said. “The Town Board and I have the utmost confidence in his ability to serve our community and help navigate the new challenges that are being faced throughout our country.

“In December 2017, Drew earned the Sheriff’s Office’s highest honor, the Purple Heart Medal, for injuries sustained and service above and beyond the call of duty. This is the model of the selfless service that we believe personifies the individual who should lead our department.”

The Town Board also held a ceremony for Jason Helfer, who was appointed deputy chief of police. Andrew Potter and Kathryn Ritchie were appointed police lieutenant and police sergeant, respectively.

“Jason is an outstanding individual who has dedicated his service to ensuring our community is kept safe,” Reilich said. “He is a valuable member of the Greece Police Department and we are proud to appoint him to deputy chief of police.

“I would like to congratulate the outstanding members of our Greece Police Department on their appointments and promotions. We are honored to have them as members of our team.”