RG&E starts circuit upgrades in Ogden, Spencerport

Rochester Gas & Electric recently started circuit upgrades in Ogden and Spencerport on the company’s 5228 circuit, which delivers power to customers’ homes and businesses.

Work is taking place along Brockport Spencerport Road, Canal Road, Colby Street, Gillett Road, Union Street and Washington Street. The project will bring enhanced reliability to 1,670 customers and is expected to be completed by April.

“RG&E is committed to continued investments to improve our systems and ensure its resiliency against future storm events,” said Michele McDonald, manager of resiliency field projects. “Our customers rely on us to provide them with the power that they need, when they need it. We take that responsibility seriously. This segment of the circuit was identified for upgrades after we evaluated its reliability metrics. These proactive upgrades will help provide more reliable service and help shorten outage duration if an incident occurs.”

The primary goals of the project are to make the grid more reliable and facilitate an effective and efficient response should outages occur. This will be achieved by upgrading equipment on the circuit, including installing 11 switches to give RG&E the ability to temporarily switch which circuit is powering a customers’ home or business. This will help provide quicker restoration times for customers when outages do occur.

The project will also install seven SCADA switches, which will give RG&E increased information in real-time about why outages are occurring. Additionally, the project will replace 11 poles that have an average age of 75 years. The new poles will have a larger diameter to be more resilient to wind damage.

RG&E advises customers that temporary and minor traffic delays may occur during the project period. The company also asks that motorists use extra caution when near crews and work zones.

“Our RG&E crews will be seen working throughout the duration of this project,” McDonald said. “We thank our customers in advance for their attentiveness as they pass through work zones. This will allow crews to complete the upgrades safely and efficiently.”