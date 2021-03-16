Defensive driving returning to Greece

The town of Greece will sponsor three defensive driving courses this spring at Town Hall, 1 Vince Tofany Blvd.

Each course will consist of two sessions from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays: April 13-15, May 11-13 and June 15-17. Town residents must attend both sessions to complete the course.

To register, click the “Residents” tab at greeceny.gov and select “Defensive Driving Course.” The course costs $18 and is open to Greece residents only.