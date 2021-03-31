Plans announced for Greece playground project

Supervisor Bill Reilich recently announced plans to install five more pieces of equipment to the town of Greece’s inclusive playground project, along with surfacing and shade systems.

The town partnered with Endless Highway Inc. earlier this year when the nonprofit announced it would fund a We-Go-Round, a playground piece designed for wheelchair users.

“We are excited to bring not one, but two never-before-seen playground pieces to our area,” Reilich said. “The We-Go-Round is a covered merry-go-round type piece and will be supported by Endless Highway Inc. The We-Go-Swing will be our area’s first inclusive swing designed for those in wheelchairs and will be supported by the town of Greece. The We-Go-Swing allows children and adults in wheelchairs to swing together with friends and family.”

The playground is expected to open in June.