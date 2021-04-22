Parks survey underway in Greece

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

Greece residents are invited to help the Department of Parks and Recreation establish priorities for the future improvement of recreation facilities and services within the community through a survey that closes on May 7.

The survey is available on the town of Greece website and Facebook, as well as in print at the Greece Community and Senior Center, 3 Vince Tofany Blvd. Visit greeceny.gov/departments/parksandrecreation or facebook.com/TownOfGreece for information.

“Your participation in this survey will help us gauge the preferences and potential usage of various types of recreational amenities,” Supervisor Bill Reilich said. “We hope for widespread resident participation, as residents are the driving force to help us determine how to best serve the community through recreation facilities and programs.”