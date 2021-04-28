Greece CSD appoints Craig Hill principal, HR director

COURTESY OF GREECE CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

The Greece Central School District Board of Education recently approved the appointment of Brandin Jones as principal of Craig Hill Elementary School and Gina Larsen as executive director of human resources.

Jones is assistant principal of Odyssey Academy, a role he has held since 2017. He started his career in the Rochester City School District as a special education teacher, later serving as the coordinating administrator for special education.

“My first priority will be to listen,” Jones said. “I want to hear from staff, families and students on what work they believe needs to happen at Craig Hill. Their voices will be critical in guiding my choices as principal. In addition, I want to learn as much as I can about the history of Craig Hill.”

Superintendent Kathleen Graupman said Jones’ passion for learning and commitment to educational equity made him a great fit for Craig Hill.

“Mr. Jones is an educational leader whose passion and enthusiasm are contagious,” she said. “He leads by example, and supports students, staff and families. Mr. Jones is a leader focused on building relationships, and ensuring high standards and equitable outcomes for our students. We are thrilled to have him in Greece.”

Larsen came to Greece in 2004 as an assistant principal at Arcadia High School and was promoted to principal in 2015. She previously was a physical education teacher in the Buffalo area.

“Gina’s lengthy tenure as a building level leader in Greece has provided critical experience and allowed her to develop strong relationships and knowledge of our systems,” Graupman said. “She will be a welcomed addition to district office.”

As executive director, Larsen will oversee the hiring and in-processing of certified staff, as well as contract negotiations and labor management for the several employee groups.

“I look forward to joining the HR team, and providing support to our district and employees,” she said. “I am thankful for my years at Arcadia High School, where I was able to work with an incredible team of administrators, teachers and staff. I will miss my students and families, but will always keep my Titan spirit with me.”

Jones and Larsen will assume their roles on July 1.