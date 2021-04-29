Free shredding event slated for May 19

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

The town of Greece will host a free shredding event for residents form 1 to 4 p.m. May 19 at Town Hall, 1 Vince Tofany Blvd.

Services will be provided by Shred-Text. Call 585-247-5250 or visit shredtext.com for information.

“I, our Greece Council members and our receiver of taxes will all be on-hand to assist residents with unloading their vehicles throughout the duration of the event,” Supervisor Bill Reilich said. “We ask that each participant limit the number of boxes they bring to the shredding event to five. All documents will be shredded confidentially and on-site.”