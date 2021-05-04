Winner announced for Greece logo contest

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

Sarah Pearlman Ventura’s logo will be used on all official literature, documentation and social media relating to the town of Greece’s 200th birthday on March 22, 2022.

Supervisor Bill Reilich kicked off the town’s bicentennial celebration by asking Greece residents of all ages to submit their logo ideas.

“Since announcing the logo contest earlier this year, we have received many designs from Greece residents,” Reilich said. “Each and every design submitted was creative and wonderful. The time and effort these individuals put into the designs was obvious. I would like to congratulate Sarah Pearlman Ventura, our logo contest winner. Thank you to everyone who participated in this unique opportunity to celebrate our community’s historic milestone.”

Originally called Northampton, the town was named after the country of Greece, which was fighting a war of independence from Turkish rule.