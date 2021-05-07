Greece announces Memorial Day plans after feedback

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

Greece Supervisor Bill Reilich and George Dadson Jr., commander of American Legion Post 468, recently held a joint press conference to announce plans regarding the town’s Memorial Day activities.

Reilich and Post 468 previously decided to cancel this year’s parade in ceremony “based on the ever-changing COVID rules and regulations.” Reilich also referenced “the fact that the city of Rochester had already canceled [its] event in March, as well as countywide festivals canceled because of the uncertainty of the state and federal rules and regulations.”

Many residents expressed their disappointment in the decision.

“While there were several residents that were thankful for the decision, the majority did not want Memorial Day to pass without gathering with their friends and neighbors,” Reilich said. “There was one resident in particular that asked if we could somehow ‘meet in the middle.’

“What also played an important factor in changing our decision was that someone on the page shared a statement from the director of the Veteran’s Service Agency, and he stated: ‘I don’t know the logistics for specific towns, nor do I know their internal decision; however, I can say with great confidence that Monroe County is encouraging people to enjoy Memorial Day outdoors and to have events in a safe manner … There is no restriction that results in the cancellation of outdoor Memorial Day events.’

“My social media was loud and clear: the residents in the town of Greece want to gather and give thanks and appreciation for those members of our armed forces that paid the ultimate sacrifice … We will host both a parade and our ceremony. In doing so, we will try to make it worthy of the sacrifices made by those we have lost.”

The Memorial Day parade will start at 11 a.m. May 31, followed by the memorial service at 11:45 a.m.

“While much work will need to be done, we are up to the challenge,” Reilich said. “Please stay tuned for our schedule and bear with us as we prepare to seek permission for the road closures from the county, prepare invitations to our participants and prepare the necessary Town Board actions that will need to occur.

“For those that are uncertain about gathering at this time, we understand and we will certainly make available a remote ceremony. If we even have half of the folks show up on Memorial Day that made comments on the post, it truly will be one of the largest celebrations in support of our fallen heroes the town has seen in decades.”