Memorial Day parade, ceremony returns to Greece

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

Supervisor Bill Reilich and American Legion Post 468 hosted this year’s Greece Memorial Day Parade and Remembrance Ceremony with local veteran Gary Beikirch as grand marshal.

The parade kicked off at 11 a.m. with the Post 468 Color Guard, local Legion posts and veteran groups, Reilich and the Greece Town Board, Scout troops, community service departments and musical bands.

The ceremony was held at the Town Hall Pavilion. Reilich and incoming Post Cmdr. Ed Wawrzaszek gave remarks in memory of those who served and paid the ultimate price. Reilich also recognized all in the crowd who had their names engraved on the Gary Beikirch Veterans Memorial Wall this year.

Attendees had a chance to visit the Wall, located on the east side of Town Hall. Conflict names were read by Assembly Member Josh Jensen, R-134th District; council members Mike Barry, Mike Bloomer, Diana Christodaro and Bill Murphy; and Andrew Conlon, receiver of taxes.

Singers and a trumpeter performed patriotic songs, and the Post 468 Color Guard performed the presentation of colors, laying of wreaths and gun salute. The ceremony ended with a fireworks display.

“Since the dedication of our Veterans Memorial Wall on May 31, 1999, we have added thousands of names to the wall,” Reilich said. “The town of Greece is honored to have so many brave men and women who have fought for our freedom and our great nation. It is my privilege to pay tribute to all Greece residents, and all of our military men and women throughout our country, who so selflessly served our nation.

“This Memorial Day drew the largest gathering I have seen in my time as supervisor of the town of Greece. We were humbled by the outpouring of support for our veterans and our decision to host the Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony. We listened to the voices in our community and worked tirelessly to bring back this event that pays tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. We were honored to bring back the activities of this day, which we were forced to hold remotely last year. Thank you to all who came out to celebrate and honor this solemn day.”