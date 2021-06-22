Greece named a 2020 Tree City USA

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

The Arbor Day Foundation named the town of Greece a 2020 Tree City USA in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest management.

The town achieved this recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: a tree board and tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

“Preserving our town’s natural beauty is a very important mission,” Supervisor Bill Reilich said. “I am honored that the Arbor Day Foundation has granted our town with this distinguished title, and is a testament to our community’s commitment in conserving our forestry and protecting the natural beauty of our town. We are proud to be recognized as a Tree City USA for the 24th consecutive year.”