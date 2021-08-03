Greece Athena graduate receives Helfer Youth Scholarship

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

The 2021 Jerry J. Helfer Youth Engagement Scholarship is going to Greece Athena High School graduate Halie Cardon, who was recognized during a Town Board meeting with a proclamation and $2,000 check.

The scholarship annually recognizes a student that regularly upholds exemplary moral values, devotes time and energy into helping serve the Greece community, and consistently displays outstanding leadership skills. It was established by the town to highlight Helfer’s character, virtue and love of learning and public service. Helfer served on the Greece Youth Board, as a town councilman for 10 years and as deputy supervisor until his passing in 2014.

“Jerry was an upstanding citizen, co-worker and friend, and the love he had for his community and public service are the foundations of this scholarship,” Supervisor Bill Reilich said. “Every year, we had several applicants from all throughout the Greece community. Through careful consideration by the Greece Youth Board and the Helfer family, this year’s winner provided an excellent example of leadership, public service and volunteerism."

Cardon was involved in History Club, Yearbook Club and varsity volleyball at Athena. She earned high honor roll with distinction, was a Junior ROTC cadet and received the 2021 Monroe County Council of School Superintendents Outstanding Senior Award.

Cardon’s volunteer activities included Dream to Believe, Greater Purpose Rochester, Athena Cares Club and a project to reduce plastic water bottle usage. She plans to study business administration at SUNY Geneseo.