Household hazardous waste collection announced in Greece

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

Area residents can dispose of their household hazardous waste materials from 7:45 a.m. to noon Oct. 16 at the Greece Highway Garage, 647 Long Pond Road.

Up to 30 gallons of the following materials will be accepted at no charge: oil-based and latex paint, wood stain and preservatives, automotive fluids, pesticides and fertilizers, flammable products, household cleaners, driveway sealer, pool and photo chemicals, rechargeable and button batteries, mercury and syringes/sharps.

Unaccepted items include motor oil and vehicle batteries, pharmaceutical wastes, propane tanks, cans with dried paint, empty containers, everyday alkaline batteries, glazing/spackle and joint compounds.

Appointments are required by Oct. 15 to ensure safety and reduce waiting times. Waste from businesses will not be accepted. Visit monroecounty.gov/ecopark for information.