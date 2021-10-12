Greece Kiwanis activities support area youth

COURTESY OF THE KIWANIS CLUB OF GREECE

After a presentation by Ashley Cross from Generation Two, the Kiwanis Club of Greece board of directors decided to be a financial supporter of the first G2 classroom within the Greece Central School District at Autumn Lane Elementary.

Kiwanian Paul Montanarello, a retired principal, also shared his experiences with G2 in the Rochester City School District. A $3,500 donation takes care of a classroom of 24 for one school year.

Board members felt the classroom aligns with the Kiwanis mission of “improving the world one child and one community at a time.” The 2020 International Convention was themed “Play with Purpose,” and Kiwanis builds and sponsors playgrounds locally and around the world. The Greece club also chartered K-Kids at English Village Elementary.