Transportation Museum receives trolley grant

COURTESY OF THE NEW YORK MUSEUM OF TRANSPORTATION

The New York Museum of Transportation in Rush recently received a $5,000 grant from the Emery Rail Heritage Trust to replace the electric heating units in Interurban Trolley Car 161.

"Having safe and reliable heat in the 94-year-old trolley car is important to our visitors during our popular fall foliage rides and Holly Trolley events in the Christmas season," said Charles Lowe, museum president.

The volunteer-run museum features exhibits, model railroads and electric trolley rides. Reopening plans will be announced soon. Visit nymtmuseum.org for information.