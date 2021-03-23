Irondequoit DECA seniors named Emerging Leaders

Irondequoit High School seniors Lauren Day, Lauren Gangarossa and Emma Palumbo recently received the Emerging Leader Honor Award from DECA, the international student organization that helps prepare young people for business careers.

Led by business teachers and advisers LaVon Bucciarelli, Lou DiCesare and Jeanine Lent, IHS DECA is one of 47 schools nationwide to earn recognition for completing the organization’s advocacy campaign.

DECA has 225,000 members and 3,700 school chapters in the U.S. Day, Gangarossa and Palumbo were among 361 recipients honored nationwide as Emerging Leaders, eight in New York state.

“I could not be more proud of the girls for earning this national recognition,” DiCesare said. “These three certainly check all the boxes as students who continue to leverage their DECA experience to become academically and socially ready for college, community-oriented and soon-to-be professionally responsible adults and leaders.”

The Emerging Leader Honor Award recognizes DECA seniors who hold a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or better; complete at least one course in marketing, business management and administration, entrepreneurship, finance or hospitality and tourism; and participate in community-oriented activities.

DiCesare said Day, Gangarossa and Palumbo also provided unprecedented leadership of IHS DECA. They won in their respective events (travel and tourism, and marketing communications) at the regional level and were finalists at the state level, led the club in food drives that collected more than a ton of food for the Irondequoit Community Cupboard, advocated with Irondequoit Police for a speed tracker in front of the school, raised money for the national suicide hotline and rang the Salvation Army bell, helped fellow business students learn how to succeed in competitive events and made COVID-19 safety videos for the school’s reopening.