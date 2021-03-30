Irondequoit, Lifespan partner to book vaccine appointments

The town of Irondequoit is working with Lifespan of Greater Rochester to help book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for residents and provide transportation, if needed.

Anyone ages 50 and older can call 585-244-8400 to schedule a vaccine appointment. Lifespan provides free travel assistance to and from the appointment location for Irondequoit residents through iRide, the town’s senior transportation program.

“Lifespan is thrilled to partner with the town of Irondequoit to ensure that all older adults receive access to the vaccine,” said Ann Marie Cook, president and CEO. “We especially want to thank Supervisor Seeley for making this additional push to let residents of Irondequoit know that we can help with scheduling for an appointment.”

Visit covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine for information regarding eligibility requirements.

“With additional vaccine capacity, the town of Irondequoit is dedicated to making sure as many of our residents as possible have the opportunity to receive their COVID-19 vaccine,” Irondequoit Supervisor Dave Seeley said. “I’m grateful to Lifespan for their partnership in this effort as we look to keep our community safe and continue the progress in fighting back against this pandemic.”