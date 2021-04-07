Summerville garage sale set for April 23-24

Summerville Presbyterian Church, 4845 St. Paul Blvd., Irondequoit, will hold its annual garage sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24.

Available goods include furniture, household items, knick-knacks, books, children’s toys and jewelry. Unsold items will be donated to local nonprofit organizations.

Customers need to wear face coverings at all times and stay 6 feet apart when possible. The number of shoppers in the church will be regulated. All sale items will be on the upper levels of the church, where there is better air circulation, and there will be a one-way traffic flow.

SPC has held these garage sales since 1975. Proceeds go toward the church’s missions and operating budget.