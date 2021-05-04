Drug-Free Irondequoit marks Drug Take-Back Day

COURTESY OF DRUG-FREE IRONDEQUOIT: TOGETHER

Drug-Free Irondequoit: Together, in partnership with Irondequoit Police Department, recently participated in Drug Take-Back Day.

Others participating in the event were Wegmans on Titus Avenue in Irondequoit and Carter Street Recreation Center in Rochester. A record 454 pounds of waste was collected at these sites. D-FI also distributed Deterra bags for safe disposal at home, as well as medication lock boxes for those with children and young adults who want to secure their medications safely.

IPD also has a drug drop box at the Public Safety Building, 1300 Titus Ave., for residents to dispose of unwanted and expired prescription drugs.

According to the National Association of Drug Diversion Investigators, substance abuse, especially by teenagers, can start in the medicine cabinet with prescription drugs. The organization works with law enforcement agencies across the country to help residents get rid of old, expired and unwanted drugs safely.

IPD Chief Alan Laird said this helps to protect the environment, and deters the use and abuse of prescription drugs.

D-FI: Together was established in 2016 as a nonprofit organization. It is the primary community advocate for prevention and reduction of youth substance use in Irondequoit.

D-FI is a community coalition where volunteer members have a vision to create systematic change of beliefs, attitudes, perceptions and practices associated with the use of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs among youth and their families, as well as to the community at large. The coalition maintains a mission to establish and strengthen collaboration among community sectors that will allow the growth and implementation of programs and activities related to prevention, education and reduction of youth substance use.

D-FI is supported by funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and Drug-Free Communities. With COVID-19, the coalition is unable to collect needed data to support and fulfill reporting requirements. Area residents are encouraged to complete the anonymous survey at bit.ly/3xJhXYF to help the coalition understand what the community needs.

Visit dfitogether.org for information.