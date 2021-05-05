Access passes available for Irondequoit Community Center

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

Irondequoit Recreation is offering free access passes for residents to the Irondequoit Community Center, which will open later this summer.

The resident access pass allows users to take advantage of certain amenities at the Community Center for free.

“We are thrilled to soon be opening the new Irondequoit Community Center, and the first step for residents looking to utilize this new space is to sign up for a free resident access pass,” said Katrina Hall, director of Irondequoit Recreation. “This will provide our residents with safe and secure access to their facility, allowing our community to fully enjoy this new amenity.”

Families and individuals who sign up for the pass can use the walking path and lounge areas, and receive resident rates on programs and access to resident-only family nights, events, programs and open gym sessions. Patrons can upgrade to a paid monthly membership, purchase Tot Drop punch passes and access additional amenities.

The town will roll out paid membership packages that allow residents to access the fitness center, starting at $15 per month. Irondequoit Recreation is working with private insurers to provide free senior memberships through reimbursement programs.

Residents can get their passes at Irondequoit Recreation, 154 Pinegrove Ave., from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays. Call 585-336-6070 or visit irondequoit.org/documents/iccmembershipapp for information.