Seabreeze Park named Business of the Month

COURTESY OF SEABREEZE AMUSEMENT PARK

Seabreeze Amusement Park was honored as the May 2021 Business of the Month by the Irondequoit Chamber of Commerce.

After remaining closed in 2020 due to COVID-19, the park is scheduled to open for the 2021 season on May 22.

The award, presented to the Norris family, recognizes the park’s continued support of local organizations like United Way of Rochester, Sea Breeze Volunteer Fire Association, Do the Right Thing and Give Kids the World.

Members of the family also are involved with several associations that contribute to strengthening Rochester’s economy, including the New York State Hospitality & Tourism Association, Visit Rochester, Irondequoit Chamber and Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce. Many of the park’s seasonal employees live in the Irondequoit area.

“Serving our community in a way that supports the missions of important causes and promotes the success of our neighbors is one of our top priorities,” said Rob Norris, president of Seabreeze Amusement Park. “We are so honored to be recognized as the May Business of the Month, and grateful to the Irondequoit Chamber of Commerce for their continued support and partnership.”

Visit seabreeze.com for information on the park’s COVID-19 policies and ticket options.