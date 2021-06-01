Irondequoit Rotary celebrates 54 years of service

COURTESY OF IRONDEQUOIT ROTARY CLUB

The Irondequoit Rotary Club is celebrating 54 years of service to the community.

When the club was established, the greatest effort at the time was eradicating polio across the world. Members became family, bonding and finding ways they could touch lives in a meaningful way.

At one time, Rotary was a men's only group. When membership was opened to women, the club grew into an even greater number to serve the community.

Meetings held every Wednesday are a social gathering and not political in any way. Members range in age from their late 20s to mid-90s, from college age to World War II veterans, and all those in between who had family members join.

When the pandemic started in 2020, Rotarians had to come up with new ways to serve. The club held its virtual pasta dinner, Roc City Auction and Drawdown Raffle to support over 20 organizations and events around the Irondequoit area.

Rotarians recently did spring cleaning at Sunset House, celebrated Earth Day by leading a cleanup at Irondequoit Bay Marina Park, and landscaped and beautified the Lighthouse.

New members are welcome. Visit irondequoitrotary.org for information.