Irondequoit Democrats announces town justice candidate

The Irondequoit Democratic Committee selected local attorney Jennifer Whitman DeVoe as the designated Democratic candidate for town justice, running for election alongside Judge Joe Valentino.

The decision comes after the death longtime judge and current candidate for re-election Joe Genier.

“Judge Genier was a giant in our community and we join all of Irondequoit in mourning his passing,” IDC Leader Dana Vernetti said. “I know he would be proud that we have chosen a candidate who will carry on his legacy of fighting for justice and equity for every family who calls Irondequoit home. Jen Whitman DeVoe has the experience, passion and commitment we need in the court — and I’m especially excited that she would serve as our town’s first female justice, bringing a valuable new voice and perspective to the bench.”

“I’m humbled and honored to have the opportunity to serve the community I love as Irondequoit town justice,” DeVoe said. “Judge Genier was a dear friend of mine and I will work hard to be the strong voice for fairness that he was for our town for nearly three decades. I look forward to hearing from the residents of Irondequoit and working to earn their support.”

DeVoe was chosen by the Committee to Fill Vacancies, as indicated by the nominating petitions submitted by Irondequoit earlier this year. Per state election law, the vote was conducted within 10 days following the death of the former candidate. DeVoe has not yet been appointed to fill the vacancy in town court as an acting judge; that decision rests with the Irondequoit Town Council. She will run unopposed, as there is no Republican candidate on the ballot. Under state law, the Irondequoit Town Board may appoint a judge to complete the last seven months of Genier’s term, if it so chooses.

After attending Rochester Institute of Technology, DeVoe went on to get her Juris Doctor from Albany Law School in 1988. She served as a special assistant district attorney and assistant DA for Monroe County for 20 years, prosecuting crimes from misdemeanors to major felony cases. She also was bureau chief of economic crime and county court bureaus.

DeVoe was a law clerk in Rochester City Court and Monroe County Court, and most recently served as supervising assistant special prosecutor for the New York State Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs. She has lived in Irondequoit for over 30 years.

“Although we are saddened by the loss of Judge Genier, who selflessly served Irondequoit residents for decades, we are excited to introduce Jennifer Whitman DeVoe as the next candidate for town justice,” said Zach King, chair of the Monroe County Democratic Committee. “Jennifer’s decades of experience on both civil and criminal cases, her passion for fighting for individuals with special needs, and her extensive leadership experience make her the ideal person to fill this role.”

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2.