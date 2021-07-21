Irondequoit Concert Band names Outstanding Young Musicians

COURTESY OF IRONDEQUOIT CONCERT BAND

The Irondequoit Concert Band announced the four winners of its 2021 Outstanding Young Instrumental Musician Award.

The band gives this award to one band student from each of the four Irondequoit middle schools for their musicianship and contributions to their school band program. The students are chosen to receive the award by their school band director.

The 2021 winners are sixth grader Adam Belculfine at Rogers Middle School, fifth grader Avery Esposito from Durand-Eastman Intermediate School, fifth grader Clara Kneezel from Laurelton-Pardee Intermediate School and sixth grader Cydney Young from Iroquois Middle School.

Belculfine plays both alto and baritone saxophone, sings in the chorus and tried out for drum ensemble this year. He received an Outstanding score on his Solo Fest piece in fifth grade and participated in this year’s virtual event. Band director Caitlin Doi said even though he was a remote learner, he remained diligent in his practice habits and challenged himself musically in new ways.

Esposito plays flute in the Durand-Eastman Band, and participates in All-County Solo Festivals and school musicals. Band director Alexa DiRaimo said she is a star musician with a positive attitude and serves as a role model for others in all aspects of school.

Kneezel plays trumpet in the band, plays softball and basketball, and is a founding member of Laurelton-Pardee’s Kindness Club. In her leadership role in the Kindness Club, she helped organize a food drive for the Irondequoit Food Cupboard. Band director David Savine said he chose her for this award, because she works hard and has a genuine interest in music.

Young plays flute in the band and Jazz Band, and participated in Solo Fest. Band director Rachel Britt said Young overcame a difficult start on the flute and, with determination and persistence, proved that she could overcome anything.

Students were recognized at their schools’ award assemblies at the close of the year. They received a trophy and monetary award from the band, and had their name engraved on a plaque displayed at their school.

“These students are our future,” conductor David Schantz said. “We are always happy to support our schools and our young musicians.”