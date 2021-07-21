St. Ann’s Community raises minimum wage

COURTESY OF ST. ANN’S COMMUNITY

St. Ann’s Community is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour for all new and current team members.

“The impacts of COVID-19 have fundamentally changed the workforce,” said Michael McRae, president and CEO. “As we look back on the last 16 months, we are so proud of how our team members rose to the challenge and provided exceptional care and service to our elders. We are equally proud of the way in which these employees came together and supported each other during such difficult times. This wage increase demonstrates our commitment to them and to future team members who will care for the most important people on earth.”

This new minimum wage will be implemented by the end of 2021.

“Our team members will always be a top priority,” McRae said. “While this is a significant financial commitment, it’s an investment in our workforce that will help us retain great people while attracting new talent to the organization.”