Irondequoit moves forward with streetlight conversions

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

The town of Irondequoit will move forward with purchasing over 2,100 public streetlights and replacing each lamp with more efficient LED technology, Supervisor Dave Seeley announced.

The project will be cash positive for the town budget and, once fully implemented, will reduce town government’s energy costs and lower Irondequoit’s carbon footprint.

The town is partnering with the New York Power Authority, whose Smart Street Lighting NY program has aided municipalities across the state with similar projects by providing technical support and project management.

“The acquisition and conversion of Irondequoit’s streetlights to a more efficient, higher quality LED technology is good for our environment and good for taxpayers,” Seeley said. “By moving forward with this project, we are acting responsibly to reduce our operating bottom line in town government, as well as significantly reducing the amount of energy needed to light our streets. I am grateful to NYPA for their partnership on this exciting initiative.”

Last year, the town took initial steps in engaging with NYPA, who offered a cost benefit analysis of purchasing and converting Irondequoit’s 2,121 pubic lighting fixtures. This spring, the town executed a sales agreement with RG&E which, under state law, must make available for purchase its public streetlights to a host municipality. The town expects to close on the purchase of the lights in the early fall, drawing from its reserves.

The town will remain an RG&E customer, but see significant reductions in its annual billing. The project is estimated to reduce the town’s energy consumption by 850,907 kilowatt-hours annually.

In 2016, Irondequoit became one of the first area communities to be enrolled in NYSERDA’s Clean Energy Communities initiative. The program provided $250,000 to the town, which financed the installation of solar panels atop the public safety building and new Department of Public Works facility.

The town will take ownership over the process by which neighborhoods may request streetlights, making clear to residents the costs associated with such projects, as well as the required demonstration of support from neighborhoods. Those guidelines will be established by the Town Board over the next several months.

Construction on the project is expected to start in the first quarter of 2022 and end in the fall.