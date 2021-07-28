Jennifer Whitman DeVoe appointed Irondequoit town justice

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

The Town Board recently appointed local attorney Jennifer Whitman DeVoe to serve as an Irondequoit town justice.

She will complete the final five months of the term of the late Judge Joe Genier. DeVoe is the first woman town judge in the history of Irondequoit. She was designated by the local Democratic Party in June, pursuant to state election law, to replace Genier on the ballot.

“This is a momentous, yet solemn day for our community,” Supervisor Dave Seeley said. “We will never be able to replace Judge Genier, nor completely fill the void that was left by his passing. I can’t think of a better person to carry on Judge Genier’s legacy than Jennifer Whitman DeVoe. She is talented, hardworking and has distinguished herself over her career as someone who is relentless in the pursuit of justice.”

After attending Rochester Institute of Technology, DeVoe went on to get her Juris Doctor from Albany Law School in 1988. She served as a special assistant district attorney for Monroe County for 20 years, prosecuting crimes from misdemeanors to major felony cases. She also served as a law clerk in Rochester City Court and Monroe County Court, and most recently was supervising assistant special prosecutor for the New York State Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs. She has lived in Irondequoit for over 30 years.

DeVoe will join judges Joseph Valentino and Patrick Russi in Town Court.