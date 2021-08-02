Irondequoit Town Board seeking public input on Campus Reimagination Project

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

After receiving feedback from several hundred residents, the town of Irondequoit will host a public meeting to brief the community on the process of the Town Hall Campus Reimagination Project from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 10 at Irondequoit Public Library, 1300 Titus Ave.

Earlier this year, the Town Board announced plans to redevelop the area on the Town Hall campus formerly occupied by the Department of Public Works, which moved to a new location in 2019. The board expressed a commitment toward having this be a community-stakeholder driven process, ending with a final master plan of how to best reuse the seven acres of space.

“This is one of the most exciting projects in Irondequoit in a generation and we are grateful for the hundreds of residents who have shared their vision for how to best repurpose Town Hall’s ‘backyard,’” acting Supervisor John Perticone said. “We are now eager to move into the next phase of this process and solicit our community’s feedback on our draft concepts.”

To date, the town has received over 500 survey responses through its public engagement process and held four advisory committee meetings and three focus group sessions. The town also held an interactive feedback session earlier in July during the farmers market.

The work product of this public comment is two draft concept plans developed by the town and its consultant, EDR, which will be shared during the meeting on Aug. 10. Residents will have the opportunity to vote for the concept that they prefer. There will be a drop box for comments on the plans for those who choose not to voice their feedback over a microphone. Residents may participate interactively by visiting irondequoit.org/backyard.

The Town Board hopes to receive the final master plan document later in August and proceed with the project this fall.